Blast from the Past / 1929: The Lewiston Dam on the Clearwater

Louise (Grasser) Beavert, of Clarkston, submitted this photo of the Lewiston Dam on the Clearwater River taken in May 1929 by her uncle, Melvin Grasser. Beavert remembers as a child, when traveling from their home in Orofino to Lewiston, the family would stop at the dam so they could look at any fish using the fish ladder. The dam was completed in 1927, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, and removed in 1973. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
