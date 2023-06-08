Blast from the Past / 1930s: They all own a Maxwell

Three members of the Benjamin family, dressed in their best, stand alongside their cars in this photo taken in the late 1920s or early 1930s in north central Idaho. Each of the men owned a 1924 Maxwell. They are, from left, brothers Murray Benjamin, of Palouse, and Milton Benjamin, of Southwick, and their father, George Benjamin, of Clarkston. This photo was submitted by the brothers' nephew and George's grandson, Rick Benjamin, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Three members of the Benjamin family, dressed in their best, stand alongside their cars in this photo taken in the late 1920s or early 1930s in north central Idaho. Each of the men owned a 1924 car made by the Maxwell Motor Company. They are, from left, brothers Murray Benjamin, of Palouse, and Milton Benjamin, of Southwick, and their father, George Benjamin, of Clarkston. This photo was submitted by the brothers’ nephew and George’s grandson, Rick Benjamin, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.