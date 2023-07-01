Blast from the Past / 1932: A lovely day for a swim in Clarkston

Six of the 11 children of Henry and Marguerite Lorang, of White Spring Ranch in Genesee, enjoy a dip in the Snake River at Clarkston Beach in this photo taken in 1932. From left, the children are, Bob, Joan, John, Dan, Pat and Jim, with the family's housekeeper standing behind them. This photo, taken by one of the parents, and information was provided by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. She is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
