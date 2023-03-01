Blast from the Past / 1941: Juliaetta Junior High School students

The seventh and eighth graders of Juliaetta Junior High School lined up at the school for this photo taken in 1941. Pictured are, back row from left: Minnie Peters, Bernadine Mathes, Leroy Mathes, Arnold Laughton, Dallas Brock, Olen Brock, Hollis Brock, Elton Fraser, Mikey Hedler, Clinton Clark, Lenard Weber, Donald Johns and Mr. Grantham; front row: Erma Jean Stuart, Betty Burns, Carrie Bell Cook, Clara Fraser, Lee Donna West, Dorothy Berreman, Beulah Baker, Willidean Candler, Donna Nye and Phyllis Johns. Zada Long was absent from school the day of the photo, which was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
The seventh and eighth graders of Juliaetta Junior High School lined up at the school for this photo taken in 1941. Pictured are, back row from left: Minnie Peters, Bernadine Mathes, Leroy Mathes, Arnold Laughton, Dallas Brock, Olen Brock, Hollis Brock, Elton Fraser, Mikey Hedler, Clinton Clark, Lenard Weber, Donald Johns and Mr. Grantham; front row: Erma Jean Stuart, Betty Burns, Carrie Bell Cook, Clara Fraser, Lee Donna West, Dorothy Berreman, Beulah Baker, Willidean Candler, Donna Nye and Phyllis Johns. Zada Long was absent from school the day of the photo, which was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.