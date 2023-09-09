Blast from the Past / 1948: Tuning up for Roundup street dance

Members of the Blue Mountain Troubadors are shown in this photo published in the Aug. 29, 1948, Lewiston Tribune. The band was going to play for the Lewiston Roundup street dance planned for Main Street in downtown Lewiston on Saturday, and pictured from left are Lee Knight, George Fitzsimmons, James Albright and Cecil Culdice. According to the photo caption, "The affair is sponsored by the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce as a boost for the 14th annual Lewiston Roundup planned for Sept. 10-11-12." The photo was taken in Lewiston by the Lewiston Camera Exchange. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Members of the Blue Mountain Troubadors are shown in this photo published in the Aug. 29, 1948, Lewiston Tribune. The band was going to play for the Lewiston Roundup street dance planned for Main Street in downtown Lewiston on Saturday, and pictured from left are Lee Knight, George Fitzsimmons, James Albright and Cecil Culdice. According to the photo caption, “The affair is sponsored by the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce as a boost for the 14th annual Lewiston Roundup planned for Sept. 10-11-12.” The photo was taken in Lewiston by the Lewiston Camera Exchange. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.