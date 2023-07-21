Blast from the Past / 1950: Bringing home the bacon

It was hog-butchering day when this photo was taken in 1950 at the Kooskia home of William and Minnie Branstrom. Pictured are, from left, Delbert C. McElhinney, William E. Lane and William F. Branstrom. McElhinney was Branstrom's son-in-law and Lane was Branstrom's former son-in-law. Sandra Lee, who was 4 at the time, remembers the hog's tongue being cooked, and getting a small bite of what was considered a treat. The two younger men are Lee's fathers: one biological and one adoptive. All three men have died. The photo was submitted by Lee from the collection of her brother, John M. Lane, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
