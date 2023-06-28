Blast from the Past / 1950: Debate tournament winners at NICE

The winners of a Northwest regional debate tournament assembled for a photo at Lewiston's Northern Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College) in this Al Munson photo published in the Dec. 4, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo caption, pictured from left are: Gene Sage and Bob Lindsey, both of Washington State College (now Washington State University); Barbara Ostgran and Donna Soper, both of Whitman College in Walla Walla; and Phil Phibbs and George Ferrer, both of WSC. The four men tied for first in the men's division, and the two women were first in the women's division. Phibbs and Ferrer are holding a U.S. Army issue trench shovel, a rotating trophy provided by NICE which was host for the tournament. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
