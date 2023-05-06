Blast from the Past / 1950: McNair is NICE athlete of the year

Rollie McNair, left, gets a congratulatory handshake from Ed Williams, right, after receiving a trophy for being named the outstanding athlete of the year at Northern Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College) at Lewiston in this Al Heinen photo published in the May 19, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. McNair, a senior, was announced as athlete of the year during a college assembly after voting among members of Alpha Delta Chi, athletic honorary at the school. Williams is chairman of the selection committee which conducted the voting for the award, which was presented for the first time. An accompanying story reported, "McNair has won four letters in basketball and baseball, and two each in football and track during his college career." He was a star athlete at Clarkston High School before enrolling at NICE. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
