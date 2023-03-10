Blast from the Past / 1950: Planting their college’s sign

Three students at Northern Idaho College of Education put the final touches on a sign advertising Lewiston as the home of the NICE Loggers in this Al Munson photo published in the March 25, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. The students are, from left, Joe Henderson; Dick Hilding, senior class president; and Al Riendeau, student body president. The sign was placed along what is now the Old Spiral Highway atop the Lewiston Hill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
