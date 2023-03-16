Blast from the Past / 1950: Winning hardware at debate

Northern Idaho College of Education President Glenn W. Todd, left, congratulates the two winners of the NICE debate tournament in this Don Heinen photo published in the March 6, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. Clarkston High School students Earl Darrah, center, and Leo Butler, holding trophy, won the two-day annual tournament held at NICE (now Lewis-Clark State College) in Lewiston. According to an accompanying story, the boys made up one of three Clarkston teams in the event which featured more than 100 contestants from 20 Washington and Idaho schools. The prize was the new Jack Boswell Trophy, named for the NICE student who donated the trophy and who was chairman of the event. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
