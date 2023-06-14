Blast from the Past / 1951: A girl with the pet chicken she saved

Judy (Walker) Hoffman smiles for the camera in this 1951 photo in the backyard of her family's Lewiston Orchards home, alongside her pet chicken Peeper. Hoffman wrote she found the newly-hatched chick lying in a puddle in their yard, and it looked lifeless. She brought the chick into the house and raised it in a flannel-lined box under a lightbulb for warmth, she wrote and added, "Peeper was a good chicken!" She is pretty sure her mother, Evelyn Walker, took the photo, and she said she still lives in her childhood home. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
