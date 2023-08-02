Blast from the Past / 1951: NICE students receive awards

Five students at the Northern Idaho College of Education in Lewiston (now Lewis-Clark State College) are shown receiving their award certificates at a special assembly in the college auditorium in this Camera Exchange photo published in the March 11, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The students shown receiving their "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges" certificates from Dean Charles L. Harlan are, from left, June (Brown) Snyder, of Lewiston; Vera Burns, of Weiser; Josephine Kenyon, of Lewiston, Patricia (Einan) Cole, of Lewiston; and Don Nichols, of Clarkston. Charles Gifford, of Lewiston, also received the honor but was absent from the assembly. The students were chosen for the honor by the NICE faculty and fellow students. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
