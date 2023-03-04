Blast from the Past / 1951: The best seats in the house

This photo of a couple seated in the living room of their new Clarkston Heights home was among those in a photo display of new homes constructed in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and published in the May 6, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. From their chairs in the living room of their new home, Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Barclay had a clear, panoramic view of twinkling lights of the valley. The home featured four six-and-a-half-foot high windows, which extended the full length of the room. The Barclays had moved into their new seven-room house, which also featured a full basement and rumpus room, during the winter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
