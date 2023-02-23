Blast from the Past / 1951: Three brothers earn their degrees at NICE

The Ulrich brothers hold their newly earned diplomas after the commencement ceremony at the Northern Idaho College of Education in this NICE photo published in the May 29, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The brothers are, from left, George, Carman and Edwin Ulrich, and the graduation ceremony was held May 28 on the Lewiston campus. All are graduates of Lewiston High School and all earned bachelor of arts degrees in education from NICE. Edwin Ulrich "was selected for the Phi Beta Sigma award made to the graduate showing the most promise in the field of education," according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
