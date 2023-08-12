Blast from the Past / 1952: Checking out the phone selector switches

J.M. McFeely, wire chief of the Lewiston telephone exchange, demonstrates the testing of a selector switch in this photo taken in the long-distance telephone company building at Third and D streets in downtown Lewiston in this photo published in the Oct. 26, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The switch routes telephone calls through the correct lines and McFeely is holding a hand telephone dial connected to one of the selectors. Four selectors have the covers removed to show the intricate mechanism. The new equipment was part of the phone circuits between Lewiston and other cities and would go online as the cities prepared for direct-dial calling. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
