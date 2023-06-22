Blast from the Past: 1952: Idaho governor speaks in Genesee

Idaho Gov. Len Jordan stands before the podium as he speaks at the American Legion Hall in Genesee in this photo published in the Oct. 26, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. Jordan was campaigning on behalf of the Republican Party and spoke Oct. 25 to an audience of about 150 people. In his talk he recommended the next Idaho Legislature spend as much as 50% more money to aid the state's schools and said "... nearly all gains in education had been made under Republican Legislatures," according to the accompanying story. He also criticized the Truman administration. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
