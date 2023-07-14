Blast from the Past / 1952: Ready for the big switch

J.A. Freeberg, left, and C.A. Dudley point out parts of the equipment in the long-distance telephone company building at Third and D streets in downtown Lewiston in this photo published in the Oct. 26, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. Freeberg was a Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. employee and Dudley was the plant service foreman. The equipment was part of the phone circuits between Lewiston and other cities and would go online as the cities prepared for direct-dial calling. The accompanying story by Tribune reporter Arthur Riddle began like this: "One week from today Lewiston and Clarkston residents who pick up their telephones will hear the hum of a dial tone instead of the pleasant, 'Number, please' of an operator." The changover was the culmination of two years of preparations. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
