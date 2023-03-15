Blast from the Past / 1952: Taking care of some yard work

Mrs. Norman Leer clears away some summer growth from shrubbery in brick planters that flank the south-facing front steps of her home in this photo published in the Sept. 18, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The couple's Clarkston Heights home, with a view of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, was featured in a special Tribune home construction and decorating section. The two-bedroom ranch with attached garage was completed the previous year and was home to the Leer family, which also included their two sons. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
