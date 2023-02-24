Blast from the Past / 1955: Laying the foundation for their dream home

Mr. and Mrs. Guy Spurgeon laid the broken-face pumice blocks of their new home in the Lewiston Orchards during the summer of 1955. This photo was published in the Sept. 21, 1958, Lewiston Tribune along with an extensive feature story on how the couple designed and constructed their own home after moving to Lewiston from California. Mrs. Spurgeon said, "As I planned, my dream home grew larger and larger and I knew the only way we could afford it was to build it ourselves." The half-acre lot they purchased had an old house at the back so the couple and their three children lived in that while the building went on. The family moved into the house in the fall of 1957. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Mr. and Mrs. Guy Spurgeon laid the broken-face pumice blocks of their new home in the Lewiston Orchards during the summer of 1955. This photo was published in the Sept. 21, 1958, Lewiston Tribune along with an extensive feature story on how the couple designed and constructed their own home after moving to Lewiston from California. Mrs. Spurgeon said, “As I planned, my dream home grew larger and larger and I knew the only way we could afford it was to build it ourselves.” The half-acre lot they purchased had an old house at the back so the couple and their three children lived in that while the building went on. The family moved into the new house in the fall of 1957. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.