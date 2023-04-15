Blast from the Past / 1955: New chemistry lab at St. Gertrude’s

This photo by Len's Studio showing the physics-chemistry laboratory at St. Gertrude's Academy in Cottonwood was published in the May 8, 1955, Lewiston Tribune. Sister M. Catherine is the science instructor, and inspection of the new furniture in the lab was one of the highlights of the second annual Academy Day to be held May 22. The lab's new furniture was a special project of the newly formed Academy Booster Club, according to an accompanying story. "With the completion of the laboratory project, St. Gertude's can justly lay claim to a chemistry laboratory adequate for college requirements," the story read. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
