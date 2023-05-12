Blast from the Past / 1956: Just trying to stay afloat

A barge engaged in dragline operations to lay a natural gas pipeline across the Snake River in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley got a bit bogged down and nearly swamped at the east shoreline of the Snake as shown in this photo published in the Aug. 16, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. According to an accompanying story, the barge is composed of 14 pontoon sections that usually float the heavy dragline operation well above the water. The Snake River operation, scheduled to take about two weeks, followed the Clearwater River crossing, which took about the same amount of time. A ditch is being dug on the river bed to install the 2-inch natural gas line across the Snake to carry natural gas to Clarkston. The main line leading from the Northwest Pipe Line connection to Lewiston had been completed earlier. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
