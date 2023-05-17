Blast from the Past / 1957: The Merrill siblings outside Winchester

The children of Lynn and Lucille Merrill sat for this photo taken in 1957 on the Merrill ranch just outside of Winchester. The siblings pictured are, from left, Stella (Merrill) Lohman, Judy (Merrill) Hastings, Delores (Merrill) Morgan holding Michael Merrill, and Harvey Merrill. This photo was submitted by Delores Morgan, of Lewiston, who writes that of the siblings, the three sisters all still are living and her sisters celebrate birthdays this month (Judy) and in June (Stella). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Delores Morgan, of Lewiston

