Blast from the Past / 1958: Explaining the model of her home

Mrs. Guy Spurgeon explains details of a cardboard model of the house she designed to her brother-in-law Norman Hendrickson, of Lewiston at their building site in the Lewiston Orchards. She constructed the model and also drew up the blueprints for the house she and her husband built. This photo was published in the Sept. 21, 1958, Lewiston Tribune along with an extensive feature story on how the couple designed and constructed their own home after moving to Lewiston from California. Their three-bedroom home was 1,950 square feet.
