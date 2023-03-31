Blast from the Past / 1959: A brand new high school to open

Marcella Parsell, unit superintendent of Clearwater Valley Schools, stands near the new Clearwater Valley High School between Kooskia and Stites in this photo published in the Aug. 14, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The school was to open Sept. 8 for students in grades eight through 12, and a total enrollment of about 300 was expected, according to an accompanying story. The barrel-shaped structure is the cafeteria-auditorum and gymnasium, and there were 14 classrooms in the wing to the right. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Marcella Parsell, unit superintendent of Clearwater Valley Schools, stands near the new Clearwater Valley High School between Kooskia and Stites in this photo published in the Aug. 14, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The school was to open Sept. 8 for students in grades eight through 12, and a total enrollment of about 300 was expected, according to an accompanying story. The barrel-shaped structure is the cafeteria-auditorum and gymnasium, and there were 14 classrooms in the wing to the right. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.