Blast from the Past / 1959: Behind the counter at Boggan’s Oasis

In this 1959 photo, Minnie Boggan is shown behind the counter at Boggan's Oasis & Service Station, along the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of Rattlesnake Grade in southern Asotin County. Minnie and her son, Russell Boggan, began operating the business in 1952, and Minnie also operated the switchboard from Anatone to the Flora, Ore. Russell Boggan and his wife, Pearl, raised their family while living at business until his death in 1983, according to Kim Lyons, of Anatone, who submitted this photo. Bill and Farrel Vail purchased Boggan’s Oasis in 1984 and ran the business for 38 years until their retirement in June 2022. The current owners, Tia and Louis Villagomez, are raising their family at the Oasis while operating the business, just as the Boggan family did. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
In this 1959 photo, Minnie Boggan is shown behind the counter at Boggan’s Oasis & Service Station, along the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of Rattlesnake Grade in southern Asotin County. Minnie and her son, Russell Boggan, began operating the business in 1952, and Minnie also operated the switchboard from Anatone to the Flora, Ore. Russell Boggan and his wife, Pearl, raised their family while living at business until his death in 1983, according to Kim Lyons, of Anatone, who submitted this photo. Bill and Farrel Vail purchased Boggan’s Oasis in 1984 and ran the business for 38 years until their retirement in June 2022. The current owners, Tia and Louis Villagomez, are raising their family at the Oasis while operating the business, just as the Boggan family did. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.