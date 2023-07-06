Blast from the Past / 1959: Dressed up for Easter Sunday

A group of children dressed in their best posed for this photo on Easter Sunday in 1959. They are, back row from left: Marvin and Elizabeth Smith; middle row: Iva, Anna, James and Janet Smith; front row: Lynette, Billy and Lorelei Backster, Nancy Hohman and Terri Profitt. The photo was submitted by Bonnie Hohman, of Grangeville, who is Nancy's mother and Terri's aunt. She said the photo was taken at her home along 12th Avenue in Lewiston, and the Smith siblings were church friends. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
A group of children dressed in their best posed for this photo on Easter Sunday in 1959. They are, back row from left: Marvin and Elizabeth Smith; middle row: Iva, Anna, James and Janet Smith; front row: Lynette, Billy and Lorelei Backster, Nancy Hohman and Terri Profitt. The photo was submitted by Bonnie Hohman, of Grangeville, who is Nancy’s mother and Terri’s aunt. She said the photo was taken at her home along 12th Avenue in Lewiston, and the Smith siblings were church friends. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.