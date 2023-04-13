Blast from the Past / 1960: Getting the city’s business done

Members of the Lewiston City Council held their annual reorganization and then got down to business in this photo published in the July 6, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. Councilors seated around the table are, from left, Richard Garlinghouse (hands on glasses), G.H. Williams, Philip Campbell, Mayor Marvin Dean, Dwight Barton and Lester Aschenbrenner. Tribune reporter W.E. "Johnny" Johnson is seated behind Campbell, and behind Barton and Aschenbrenner are Treasurer Helen Huff and Clerk Austin Quane. C.D. Vogelson, left, and Jerry V. Smith, attorney, are in the foreground. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Members of the Lewiston City Council held their annual reorganization and then got down to business in this photo published in the July 6, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. Councilors seated around the table are, from left, Richard Garlinghouse (hands on glasses), G.H. Williams, Philip Campbell, Mayor Marvin Dean, Dwight Barton and Lester Aschenbrenner. Tribune reporter W.E. "Johnny" Johnson is seated behind Campbell, and behind Barton and Aschenbrenner are Treasurer Helen Huff and Clerk Austin Quane. C.D. Vogelson, left, and Jerry V. Smith, attorney, are in the foreground.