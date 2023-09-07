Blast from the Past / 1960: Roundup directors are ready for rodeo

Most of the members of the Lewiston Roundup directors for 1960 gathered in Lewiston for this group photo published in the Sept. 9, 1960, Roundup Section in the Lewiston Tribune. Pictured are, back row from left: President Louis Kohl, James Scofield, Merel Stonebraker, France H. Rogers, Earl Bullock, James Givens, Howard Melcher, R.A. Newell, Joe Skok and J. Thomas Tobin; front row: James B. McMonigle, A.L. Alford, Ted Dufour, D.K. Merkeley, Queen Sylvia Nolt, Jack Lee, J.W. Thometz, Harry Hughes, Douglas Hart and Gordon Fairley. An accompanying story by reporter Jack Carter lists details about the three-day, 26th annual rodeo, including names of cowboys due to compete, carnival, parade, clowns and rodeo acts "including two daredevil trick riders ... and the hard-riding sheriff's posses from Nez Perce County and Clackamas County, Ore." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Most of the members of the Lewiston Roundup directors for 1960 gathered in Lewiston for this group photo published in the Sept. 9, 1960, Roundup Section in the Lewiston Tribune. Pictured are, back row from left: President Louis Kohl, James Scofield, Merel Stonebraker, France H. Rogers, Earl Bullock, James Givens, Howard Melcher, R.A. Newell, Joe Skok and J. Thomas Tobin; front row: James B. McMonigle, A.L. “Bud” Alford, Ted Dufour, D.K. Merkeley, Queen Sylvia Nolt, Jack Lee, J.W. Thometz, Harry Hughes, Douglas Hart and Gordon Fairley. An accompanying story by reporter Jack Carter lists details about the three-day, 26th annual rodeo, including names of cowboys due to compete, carnival, parade, clowns and rodeo acts “including two daredevil trick riders ... and the hard-riding sheriff’s posses from Nez Perce County and Clackamas County, Ore.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.