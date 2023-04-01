Blast from the Past / 1960: When the youth ran the city

Members of the Youth City Council held a three-hour mock session in the Lewiston City Hall council chambers in this photo published in the May 8, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The youth mayor, James Bounds, sits at the head of the table facing the camera. There were 27 high school students who "took over" the city for the day, and the youth council members devoted most of their session "to a discussion of juvenile problems and seeking ways to solve them. ... The group went on record as being interested in discussing juvenile problems and crime prevention with any civic, social or other organization." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
