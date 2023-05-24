Blast from the Past / 1961: A pipeline on the Palouse

Members of the "dope gang" work on the Palouse constructing a section of a natural gas pipeline in this photo published in the June 18, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story by Tribune reporter Neil Modie detailed the work being done on the Palouse near LaCrosse, and noted, after the pipe's welds are X-rayed to check for leaks, the dope gang members seal the pipe with steaming asphalt and strips of paper. The pipe, welded into 2,500 sections, was then lowered into the trench. The workers parked daily at the Whitman County Fairgrounds in Colfax and then were transported to the jobsite in buses. The fairgrounds also was where the company office trailer and other equipment was parked. The project superintendent said the men doing the job had been putting in 12-hour days on the pipeline, working from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and averaging about 2 miles a day. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Members of the “dope gang” work on the Palouse constructing a section of a natural gas pipeline in this photo published in the June 18, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story by Tribune reporter Neil Modie detailed the work being done on the Palouse near LaCrosse, and noted, after the pipe’s welds are X-rayed to check for leaks, the dope gang members seal the pipe with steaming asphalt and strips of paper. The pipe, welded into 2,500-foot sections, was then lowered into the trench. The workers parked daily at the Whitman County Fairgrounds in Colfax and then were transported to the jobsite in buses. The fairgrounds also was where the company office trailer and other equipment was parked. The project superintendent said the men doing the job had been putting in 12-hour days on the pipeline, working from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and averaging about 2 miles a day. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.