Blast from the Past / 1961: CHS officers talk over new administration

Clarkston High School's student body officers for the 1961-62 school year gathered at the school to discuss plans for their administration starting in the fall in this photo published in the April 21, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, David Kludt, president; David Dougherty, vice president; Brenda Bennett, secretary; and Verna Armstrong, treasurer. Elections for class and club officers were to be held the day this photo was published, according to the caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
