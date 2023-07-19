Blast from the Past / 1961: Reorganizing Lewiston City Council

Lewiston City Council members meet for their annual reorganization session in this photo published in the July 6, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. Councilmembers pictured from left are Fire Commissioner Martin McKay, Finance Commissioner Robert Billings, Mayor Marvin Dean, Water Commissioner Gifford Dundas and Street Commissioner Lester Aschenbrenner. City Treasurer Helen Huff is seated in the background. McKay and Billings are the new members who were elected June 12, and Dundas was elected mayor pro-tem at the reorganization meeting. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
