Blast from the Past / 1963: A downtown Lewiston parcel of land

A parcel of land along Lewiston's Main Street is shown in this photo published in the April 17, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. The Lewiston City Council voted to buy the parcel, which had been suggested as a possible site for a new city hall in the future. According to the photo caption, at the back of two other buildings, the land included the Lewiston Auto Park Cabins, which were built in the 1930s and were Lewiston's first motel. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
