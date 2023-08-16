Blast from the Past / 1966: The queen and princesses in Deary

Queen Lisa Sturman, wearing sash, stands among the princesses with whom she will reign over the Deary Strawberry Festival in this photo published in July 1966 in the Idahonian of Moscow (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News). Those pictured are, from left, Suzanne Storey, Nancy Anderson, Brenda Olson, Sturman, Shelly Hansen, Kelly Price, Marianne Perry and Robin Braden. All the girls would be entering kindergarten in Deary that school year, and their festival duties would include riding in the parade float sponsored by the Deary Boosters. This photo was submitted by Shelly (Hansen) Cannon, of Deary, one of the princesses. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Queen Lisa Sturman, wearing sash, stands among the princesses with whom she will reign over the Deary Strawberry Festival in this photo published in July 1966 in the Idahonian of Moscow (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News). Those pictured are, from left, Suzanne Storey, Nancy Anderson, Brenda Olson, Sturman, Shelly Hansen, Kelly Price, Marianne Perry and Robin Braden. All the girls would be entering kindergarten in Deary that school year, and their festival duties would include riding in the parade float sponsored by the Deary Boosters. This photo was submitted by Shelly (Hansen) Cannon, of Deary, one of the princesses. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.