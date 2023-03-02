Blast from the Past / 1967: Sacajawea Junior High cheerleaders are ready

The six cheerleaders making up the A and B squads at Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston assembled in formation for a photo at the school in this photo published in the Sept. 14, 1967, Lewiston Tribune. The A Squad cheerleaders are, front row from left, Gina Alfrey, Cheri Heese and Kristy Knutson. The B Squad cheerleaders are, back row, Angie Wurdella, Wendy Sinclair and Linda Wendt. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
