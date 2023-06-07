Blast from the Past / 1968: Celebrating a birthday in Bovill

Everyone is ready for cake at this birthday celebration held in the Bovill home of Gary and Karen Eggers in this photo taken in 1968. Seated around the table are, clockwise from left, Connie Anderson, Nancy West, Byron Dufvenberg, Doug Eggers, Karen Eggers, Denny Eggers and Darrah Eggers. Derrick Eggers is in the high chair at right. The gathering was to celebrate the birthday of Nancy West, who stayed with the Eggers family during her senior year at Deary High School. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill, who thinks her late husband, Gary, was behind the camera for this shot. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
