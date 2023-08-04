Blast from the Past / 1969: Adding a second story

Two workers walk next to the scaffolding as a Van R. Jones & Son crane prepares to lift cement for use in construction of a second story on the Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co. building at 528 Sixth Ave. in Lewiston in this photo published in the Aug. 12, 1969, Lewiston Tribune. The plan was for the newly constructed floor to house direct-dialing, long-distance telephone equipment, according to the photo caption. The building was expected to be completed by January 1970, and direct dialing in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was scheduled to begin that June. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
