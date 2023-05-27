Blast from the Past / 1970: A welcome for a student pastor

Members of the Bovill Presbyterian Church gathered on the lawn at the church for this group photo during a summer 1970 event to welcome student pastor Jim Philipson, pictured on the left in the back row. Dave Lewis is to the right of him. Others pictured, in no particular order, also include Debbie Olson, John Sanderson, Susan Brady, Kate Waldron, Nell Smith, Luzelle Musch, Kathy Hobbs, Janet Chrystal, Jill Hays, Frances Campbell, Louise McDonald, Lilly Plisko, Eddie Strode, Darrah Eggers, Pam Lewis, Erma Wood, Karen Eggers, Don Strode, Donnie Strode, Manley Waldron, Dawn Waldron, Paula Waldron and Derrick Eggers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
