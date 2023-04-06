Blast from the Past / 1970s: Women of the church gather

Members of the Ladies Aide Society at Bovill Presbyterian Church gathered at the church for this photo taken in the 1970s. They are, back row from left: Carol Olson, Ruenette Loe, Debbie Olson, Mary Petrie, Karen Waldron, Luzelle Musch; back row from left: Lillie Plisko, Lily Brown, Nina Hall, Karen Eggers, Erma Wood. The two little girls on the right are sisters Buffi and Traci Olson. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Members of the Ladies Aide Society at Bovill Presbyterian Church gathered at the church for this photo taken in the 1970s. They are, back row from left: Carol Olson, Ruenette Loe, Debbie Olson, Mary Petrie, Karen Waldron, Luzelle Musch; back row from left: Lillie Plisko, Lily Brown, Nina Hall, Karen Eggers, Erma Wood. The two little girls on the right are sisters Buffi and Traci Olson. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.