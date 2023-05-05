Blast from the Past / 1972: Exploratory drilling in the Clearwater

A drill barge operated by the Army Corps of Engineers is shown operating in the Clearwater River just downstream from Lewiston's water filtration plant in this photo published in the May 17, 1972, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story reported the team was beginning final exploratory drilling for the Lewiston levee system, and would later move to the Snake River, as part of three separate areas of exploration. The plan was to have all exploratory drilling work completed by Dec. 1, to be followed by levee construction. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
