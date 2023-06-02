Blast from the Past / 1972: Ready for Lewiston’s Crazy Days

Alice Charpentier poses in sombrero and sash in the Lewiston home of her sister, Helen Aldrige, a costume for her job in this photo taken in 1972. Charpentier worked at Buttrey, a grocery story in Lewiston, and for that year's annual Crazy Days, employees dressed in costumes with a Spanish theme, according to her daughter, Kathryn Charpentier, of Lewiston. Alice Charpentier died in 2021. Beautiful Downtown Lewiston plans a 2023 version of a Crazy Days celebration today and Saturday. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
