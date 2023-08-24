Blast from the Past / 1972: Sharing her kitchen expertise

Joan Baune works at the stove in her Moscow home in this photo published in the Feb. 24, 1972, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story by reporter Sarah Campbell told of Baune's work as an extension home economist on the Nez Perce Reservation at Lapwai. Baune said, "One of my specialities is cut-up cakes." She had recently cut basic sheet cakes into pieces and reassembled them into the shapes of an elephant and a bear for children's birthdays, before frosting and often topping with tinted coconut to resemble fur. She also provided cooking tips to readers, ideas about creating successful fair entries and shared some of her favorite recipes, including a breakfast casserole named catastrophe, strawberry supreme dessert and oven-barbecued spareribs. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
