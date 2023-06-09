Blast from the Past / 1973: Class reunion begins

Members of the Lewiston High School senior class assembled to form the numbers 7 and 3 in this photo taken in spring 1973 in front of the high school on Normal Hill. Each of the 65 students in the photo represented a club or group at the school, according to Lesa (St. Marie) Ingram, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Members of the LHS Class of 1973 will gather for their 50th reunion today and Saturday. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
