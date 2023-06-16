Blast from the Past / 1973: Racing on the Snake River

Ty Paffile waterskis on the Snake River between Lewiston and Clarkston in this 1973 photo which was published in a 1974 magazine put out by Windsor Publications for the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce. Paffile, of Lewiston, said when the photo was taken, he was 19 years old and competing in an annual race in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley held during Snake River Days, an annual festival sponsored by the Jaycees. The race was about 18 miles roundtrip, starting and finishing at Clarkston Beach, with boats and skiers leaving in 30-second intervals. Paffile owned the boat, which was driven by his friend, Dave Valliant, and the duo won the race, which left Paffile exhausted, he said. As a reward, Paffile won an O'Brien waterski. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
