Blast from the Past / 1974: Prize mums on parade

Mrs. Werner Brammer stands behind some of the chrysanthemums she grows yearly at the home she shares with her husband between Juliaetta and Kendrick in this photo published in the Dec. 8, 1974, Lewiston Tribune. According to the accompanying column by Shirley Lyons, a freelance garden columnist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for the Tribune, Brammer's mums were "a consistent winner at flower shows and county fairs." In the column, Brammer gave detailed descriptions of how she works her plants each spring to produce prize-winning mums: "When the soil is right (in the spring), it will be loose enough that one can place their hand in and gently push down to above the elbow." She also described how she put the numerous plants "to bed" each fall. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Mrs. Werner Brammer stands behind some of the chrysanthemums she grows yearly at the home she shares with her husband between Juliaetta and Kendrick in this photo published in the Dec. 8, 1974, Lewiston Tribune. According to the accompanying column by Shirley Lyons, a freelance garden columnist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for the Tribune, Brammer’s mums were “a consistent winner at flower shows and county fairs.” In the column, Brammer gave detailed descriptions of how she works her plants each spring to produce prize-winning mums: “When the soil is right (in the spring), it will be loose enough that one can place their hand in and gently push down to above the elbow.” She also described how she put the numerous plants “to bed” each fall. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.