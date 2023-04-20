Blast from the Past / 1978: A newly elected Lewiston mayor

Lewiston Mayor Duane St. Marie, standing at center, acknowledges applauce after he was elected to that post by his fellow councilors in this Steve Thompson photo published in the Jan. 4, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. Retiring Councilor John J. Skelton is seated at left, and Councilor John Taylor is seated at right. Janice Vassar is seated at the back and is seen over Taylor's shoulder. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Lewiston Mayor Duane St. Marie, standing at center, acknowledges applause after he was elected to that post by his fellow councilors in this Steve Thompson photo published in the Jan. 4, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. Retiring Councilor John J. Skelton is seated at left, and Councilor John Taylor is seated at right. Janice Vassar is seated at the back and is seen over Taylor's shoulder.