Blast from the Past / 1978: Back in Lewiston after work in Mexico

Nancy and Herb McKean pose in their Lewiston home for this photo published in the June 25, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The couple recently had returned to Lewiston after spending 2 1/2 months in Monterrey, Mexico, where Herb had worked as a consultant for a Mexican company which manufactures truck bodies, according to an accompanying story by Tribune reporter Sylvia Harrell. His wife accompanied him on the trip. Neither spoke Spanish, and little English was spoken in the area, so they often relied on an interpreter. They reported while dining in the restaurants there, they heard more German, Japanese and French spoken than English, but said they soon learned some Spanish. The couple liked what they saw and experienced in Mexico except for the traffic in the city of about one million people. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
