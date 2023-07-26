Blast from the Past / 1978: Building dedicated in her name

Rosa Lee Boyd, of Clarkston, stands in front of a variety of 4-H exhibits in Asotin in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Sept. 10, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story noted Boyd was retiring as an Asotin County Extension agent after 34 years in the field, and nearly 17 of them in Asotin County. "The Rosa Lee Boyd Exhibit Hall was dedicated to her at the 1977 Asotin County Fair in appreciation for her work with extension service groups, including 4-H clubs and adults groups," according to the story. For the last 11 years, she had divided her time between two counties with 80% of her work done in Asotin County and 20% done in Garfield County. In retirement, Boyd said she planned to catch up on hobbies and interests that had been pushed aside for years. About her career, she said, "Extension has, as any profession, had its ups and downs, but overall has been a very satisfying career." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
