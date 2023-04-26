Blast from the Past / 1978: Keeping up with his garden

Harry McKeever prepares to start his mower in his Clarkston yard in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the March 19, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story in the Elders series by Tribune reporter Thomas W. Campbell. McKeever was born at Kendrick in 1894 and moved to Lewiston in 1920 to work for a creamery. He worked in that occupation in various Idaho cities until moving to Clarkston where he worked at Merchant Funeral Home from 1951-67. He also had worked as a roofer and, though he is retired, he still shingled two houses in 1977. "I can't carry the loads like I used to, but I can still scramble around that roof," he said. In retirement, he tended his prolific garden, blooming in early spring with crocus, daffodils, tulips and iris. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Harry McKeever prepares to start his mower in his Clarkston yard in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the March 19, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story in the Elders series by Tribune reporter Thomas W. Campbell. McKeever was born at Kendrick in 1894 and moved to Lewiston in 1920 to work for a creamery. He worked in that occupation in various Idaho cities until moving to Clarkston where he worked at Merchant Funeral Home from 1951-67. He also had worked as a roofer and, though he is retired, he still shingled two houses in 1977. “I can’t carry the loads like I used to, but I can still scramble around that roof,” he said. In retirement, he tended his prolific garden, blooming in early spring with crocus, daffodils, tulips and iris. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.