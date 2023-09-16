Blast from the Past / 1980s: Greasing the combine for harvest time

Craigmont-area farmer Bob Tatko pauses with his grease gun while preparing his John Deere combine for harvest in this photo taken in the mid-1980s by Jeff Stoffer. Tatko, who died in July, would have celebrated his 92nd birthday this month. Stoffer, who grew up in Clarkston and worked for both the Lewiston Tribune and the Idahonian (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News), now is the director of the American Legion Media & Communications Division in Indianapolis. This photo was submitted by Bob Tatko’s son, Mike Tatko, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Craigmont-area farmer Bob Tatko pauses with his grease gun while preparing his John Deere combine for harvest in this photo taken in the mid-1980s by Jeff Stoffer. Tatko, who died in July, would have celebrated his 92nd birthday this month. Stoffer, who grew up in Clarkston and worked for both the Lewiston Tribune and the Idahonian (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News), is currently the director of the American Legion Media & Communications Division in Indianapolis. This photo was submitted by Bob Tatko’s son, Mike Tatko, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.